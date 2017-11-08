Teacher visiting from Uganda hit by car in North Haven

A teacher visiting from Uganda was hit by a car in North Haven on Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Washington Avenue.

Police said the teacher was with another teacher and two students. They were trying to cross Washington Avenue to go to the Exxon Tiger Mart.

That’s when one teacher ran across the street and got hit.

The driver was only identified as a 17-year-old from North Haven, who police said is cooperating with investigators.

The victim sustained lower leg fractures and possibly a head injury.

The crash remains under investigation.

