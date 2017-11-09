Firefighters battle fire in Portland

Firefighters battled a fire at a home on Jobs Gate 1 on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

Firefighters were called to an address in Portland for an early morning fire.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported at a home on Jobs Gate 1, which is just off of Route 66.

There's no word on injuries or damage at this point.

However, crews said they do have the fire under control.

