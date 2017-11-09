Equipment issue leaves thousands of UI customers in the dark

An equipment issue was behind a power outage in New Haven that left thousands in the dark on Thursday morning.

United Illuminating confirmed the issue and said it happened around 5 a.m.

At its height, about 3,000 customers were without power.

As of 6:30 a.m., that number dropped to about 60.

UI said it is hoping to have power restored to all of the affected customers over the next couple of hours.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.