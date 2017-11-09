Potential record-breaking cold on its way

People can track the storm and stay up-to-date with the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

A blast of arctic air could translate into record-breaking temperatures for the end of the week.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said after a Thursday morning freeze warning expires at 9 a.m., the coldest air of the season will overspread the state for Friday.

It'll be the result of a front that may bring some rain and snow showers during the early morning hours of Friday.

"Despite abundant sunshine, temperatures won’t rise out of the 30s," Haney said. "There will be a strong northwesterly wind as well."

Winds could gust up to 40 mph, which means there could be a windchill that will make it feel more like temperatures are in the teens or 20s.

"You will really need to bundle up Friday night, especially if you’re going to be outdoors for any length of time, like a Friday night football game," Haney said. "Temperatures will drop through the 20s Friday evening and wind chills will be in the teens, perhaps even the single digits."

The wind will lessen later in the evening.

However, that's when the state could see the record-breaking temps.

"The record low for Nov. 11 for the greater Hartford area is 12 degrees, set in 1956," Haney said. "The record low for Bridgeport is 22 degrees, also set in 1956."

Haney said it will be close.

Temperatures haven't been that cold since March 23 when the low was 14 in Windsor Locks.

Saturday will be sunny but cold with highs in the 30s and 40s. The low will be in the 20s by evening time.

"It now looks like Sunday will be completely dry," Haney said. "The precipitation that was expected to arrive later in the day will now likely hold off until early next week."

One model has the storm moving through the state on Monday with periods of rain and a cool wind. It has a return to better weather for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another model holds the rain off until perhaps Monday night. However, it would then bring significant rain throughout the day on Tuesday and a good portion of Wednesday.

"Since there is such a discrepancy among the models, we won’t get too specific just yet," Haney said. "However, it does not appear snow will be a factor since temperatures aloft are expected to be too warm."

