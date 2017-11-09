Wind advisory issued as state braces for arctic air

People can track the storm and stay up-to-date with the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

A blast of arctic air could translate into record-breaking temperatures for the end of this week.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest says we should be prepared for the coldest air of the season, as it will overspread the state on Friday.

"Temperatures will not rise much. In fact, they will likely drop throughout the day," DePrest said.

Before that happens, a rain or snow shower is possible as a front moves through overnight into Friday.

A northwesterly wind will remain strong on Friday with gusts to 40 mph or higher.

A wind advisory was issued for most of Connecticut from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. Only southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties are not included in the advisory.

Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

You'll need to bundle up on Friday evening, especially if you have plans outdoors, like a football game.

"Temperatures will drop through the 20s and wind chills will plunge into the single digits and teens," DePrest said.

The bitterly cold wind will diminish Friday night, but temperatures will bottom out near record levels by dawn on Saturday.

"The record low for November 11th for the Greater Hartford area is 12 degrees, set in 1956. The record low for Bridgeport is 22 degrees, also set in 1956. It could be close," DePrest said.

Temperatures haven't been that cold since March 23 when the low was 14 in Windsor Locks.

Saturday will be sunny but cold with highs in the 30s and 40s. The low will be in the 20s by evening time.

Sunday looks dry with temperatures near 40 degrees.

It looks like a coastal storm will have very little impact on our weather Monday and Tuesday.

"The storm is expected to remain weak as it passes out to sea to the south of New England. A few showers are possible Monday, but that is about it," DePrest said.

