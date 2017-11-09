No heat prompts warning from Windham school

Parents of students at the Windham Center School have been told to have their children bundle up.

School officials said a boiler problem has left the building without heat.

They said they tried to turn the boiler on last week but it didn't work.

A new boiler has been ordered and it is being installed on Thursday.

They're hoping to have it up and running no later than Tuesday. However, everyone said they are keeping their fingers crossed that it will be ready over the weekend.

The school has been using space heaters to keep everyone warm.

With the coldest temperatures of the season expected for the end of the week, students and staff were told to warmly dress.

There is no school on Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.