Rally set in New Haven to support immigrants taking up sanctuary

A fight to stand in solidarity with Connecticut immigrants and their families continues in New Haven on Thursday.

A rally on the green is planned to show support for those taking up sanctuary in the city and to call on the government to put protections in place.

Immigrants have been in New Haven church sanctuaries for months.

While they are seemingly safe there, the days are dragging on as they wait for answers and hope for better news on their immigration statuses.

Advocates are calling on Congress to pass a DREAM Act, which would form a path to citizenship.

They're also demanding that the administration stop deporting long-standing members of the community.

They want to see lawmakers reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was canceled two months ago. It provided protections for immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

President Donald Trump has been fulfilling his campaign promise to enforce stricter immigration policies and crackdown on illegal immigration.

However, advocates say the policies are hurtful.

"They're targeting families, targeting people that have been here for so long, and right now we're starting a new campaign for Nelson Pinos, [a] father from New Haven, that's been here since 1993," said Jesus Morales Sanchez of the CT Immigration Alliance. "That's longer than I have been alive, so it's hitting a new low for immigration and customs enforcement."

Dozens of people are expected to attend the rally on Thursday.

It starts at 4:30 p.m.

