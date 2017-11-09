Coats for Connecticut drive helps keep residents warm this season

The wife of the owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Cheshire is set to be deported to Albania next week.More >
The search is on for a teenager from Milford who claimed to have traveled to his father's home but has not been seen.More >
Authorities say a woman tried to sneak more than $1,800 worth of electronics through a Florida Walmart's self-checkout by switching the items' price tags with those from clearance items.More >
Police say a New Hampshire woman burned her roommate's pet ferret to death by placing it in a hot oven.More >
Following the incident, health officials ordered the school to shut down for failing to follow its written safety plan and failing to adequately supervise a child.More >
A Bristol mother of two may finally get a new furnace after being without heat for the past week.More >
Actor John Hillerman died of natural causes Thursday at his home in Houston, Texas, his publicist, Lori De Waal, said.More >
Training pistols and body armor were among items snatched from a state police shooting range in Simsbury last year.More >
A blast of arctic air could translate into record-breaking temperatures for the end of this week.More >
A suspect robbing a Houston doughnut shop handed out doughnuts to customers whose cellphones he stole.More >
