Coats for Connecticut drive helps keep residents warm this season

It's a tradition with the goal of keeping Connecticut warm during the cold months.

The 9th annual Coats for Connecticut drive officially got underway on Thursday and runs through Jan. 6.

"Believed it or not, we collected 20,000 coats last year," said Shawn McCann, Best Cleaners.

Organizers said they'd like to exceed that number this year. McCann said they are seeking gently-used coats.

"Every year we have a general need for children's coats, but we also need all sizes," McCann said. "Small, medium, large gently-used coats that we can clean, process and get out to the people that need it."

Best Cleaners takes care of every single coat.

"We clean them, put them in the vans, bring them to the Salvation Army and then the Salvation Army takes care of getting them to the people that need them," McCann said.

Channel 3 has partnered with Best Cleaners, the Salvation Army, Young's Printing-Mailing and FastSigns for the drive.

Connecticut residents stopped by the Best Cleaners in Glastonbury to help keep other Connecticut residents stay warm this winter. East Hartford resident Anne Marie Kennedy said it was "much better than hanging in my closet."

"I try to remember all year to save coats or have other people save coats if they're cleaning out," Manchester resident Lynn Pemberton-Locke said.

"I actually buy them at the end of the season," Chris Delissio, who donates every year, said.

