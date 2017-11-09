CT State Police warn drivers about deer on state roads

Connecticut State Police took to social media and posted a video to help warn drivers to be aware of deer on the highways.

If a driver spots a deer on the roads, the person is advised to not "slam on the brakes" because other vehicles may behind yours.

"Don’t swerve into other lanes, vehicles may be there too," state police posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

Drivers were advised to reduce speed "as quickly, but as safely, as possible." The driver should then turn on their hazard lights.

"Hopefully you and the deer go your separate ways," state police posted on their Facebook page.

State police also explained what drivers should do if they hit a deer. After the hit, drivers should do the following:

Stay in their lanes Reduce speed. Turn on vehicle hazard lights Carefully move to the shoulder or as far off the highway as you can.

"We’d love for you to move to the right shoulder, but we know that you can’t always do that. If you must move to the left side of the highway, move as far left off the highway," state police posted on their Facebook page.

Once stopped, drivers should call 911 and explain to the dispatcher their location and any injuries to people.

Finally, drivers are advised to leave the animal alone.

"Also, don’t run onto the highway to check for the injured deer and don’t go near the injured deer. A scared, hurt deer’s powerful legs and sharp hooves can seriously harm you," state police posted on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.