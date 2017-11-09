TSA officials offer helpful traveling tips for holiday season

TSA officials are helping you get ready to travel this holiday season. (WFSB file photo)

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration offered several tips to help anyone traveling this holiday season.

The number of people traveling over the holidays is expected to be high as more than 2.4 million passengers per day expected to pass through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints from now until Thanksgiving.

On Thursday morning, TSA officials discussed the new procedures that are in place at checkpoints across the nation.

Traditionally when travelers went through the checkpoints, they needed to put their laptops into a bin for the device to be scanned. However, that procedure has changed and now, "all electronics larger than a cell phone" must be placed into bins for X-ray screening in the standard screening lanes.

If travelers do not follow this procedure their bag will be taken aside for a second screening.

"And that's just going to slow you down," TSA Regional Spokesperson Michael McCarthy said. "We want to make sure people get through the checkpoint quickly and easily to their destination."

Travelers often store their laptops or tablets in their bags to protect them, however, that will delay wait times at checkpoints.

"What you should do is have it in another pocket and place it in that bin that way you have your electronics alone and they can be screened separately," McCarthy said.

TSA officials said they work closely with the airlines to prepare for this time of year including training the staff to make sure they are ready for the volume of traffic.

