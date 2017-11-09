Items still missing from state police range despite arrest

The state police shooting range in Simsbury was the target of a suspected thief in Aug. 2016. (WFSB)

Training pistols and body armor were among items snatched from a state police shooting range in Simsbury last year.

While an arrest was made, troopers were not able to recover all of the stolen items.

The I-Team began looking into the case as part of its You Bought It, They Lost It series.

The theft happened in Aug. 2016.

A sergeant was opening up the office on a Monday morning when he noticed that things weren't right.

A quick search revealed 11 training pistols that fire simulated bullets were missing.

Four sets of body armor were also gone, along with a compound bow and arrows which belonged to a trooper.

A little digging turned up that a burglar alarm had gone off over that weekend.

When Simsbury police responded, they didn't see anything amiss.

The losses totaled $12,385.

With the exception with the exception of that personally-owned bow, they were items that you bought and they lost.

In March 2017, state police said they made an arrest for the break-in.

They charged 38-year-old Judd Girard of Simsbury.

Troopers said he admitted to the theft and said he sold the guns to a drug dealer and another man in Hartford.

He pleaded not guilty and his case is still pending.

Documents reveal that some of the items were recovered; however, man are still missing.

The missing property report filed with the Office of the State Comptroller showed they installed a new door with a deadbolt lock to prevent future thefts.

State police are in the process of moving their range to a state-of-the-art facility in Griswold.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.