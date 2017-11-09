Milford man charged with having sexual relationship with teen

Edward Uberti was arrested for having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. (Milford police)

A man from Milford faces charged for having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Police said they arrested 21-year-old Edward Uberti on Wednesday afternoon after they served a warrant.

They said the investigation stemmed from a report made on Tuesday in which the teen said she was having sex with Uberti.

The teen disclosed the details of the relationship to police.

Uberti was charged with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Milford Court on Thursday.

