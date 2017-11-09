Milford teen mysteriously disappears

Anthony DeBenedet has not been seen since Wednesday and recently began taking anti-depressants, according to Milford police. (Milford police)

The search is on for a teenager from Milford who claimed to have traveled to his father's home but has not been seen.

Milford police said 17-year-old Anthony DeBenedet told his mother he was going to Branford to see his father around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

He drove there in a 2006 gray Ford Taurus.

However, DeBenedet's father told police that he found his son's backpack and cell phone at his home, but no sign of the teen. The teen's belongings were found around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The father first alerted the mother.

Police were notified after both were unable to make contact with DeBenedet. He did not return to either residence.

DeBenedet's parents said he had recently started taking anti-depressant medication. They are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact Milford police at 203-878-5661.

