Missing Milford teenage boy found in Maine

Anthony DeBenedet was located in Jay, Maine on Friday afternoon, according to Milford police. (Milford police)

Milford Police said on Friday a missing teenage boy was found in Jay, Maine.

Milford police said 17-year-old Anthony DeBenedet told his mother he was going to Branford to see his father around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, but had never arrived.

DeBenedet's father told police that he found his son's backpack and cell phone at his home, but no sign of the teen. The teen's belongings were found around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The father first alerted the mother. Police were notified after both were unable to make contact with DeBenedet. He did not return to either residence.

Police did not offer a reason as to why DeBenedet traveled to Maine.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.