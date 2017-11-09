UConn women motivated, not dwelling on Final Four loss - WFSB 3 Connecticut

UConn women motivated, not dwelling on Final Four loss

By The Associated Press
UConn Women's Basketball team practices ahead of the upcoming season. (WFSB file photo) UConn Women's Basketball team practices ahead of the upcoming season. (WFSB file photo)
STORRS, CT (AP) -

UConn comes into the season off a loss, an unusual position after a 111-game winning streak.

The Huskies also are ranked No. 1 in the nation again, not so unusual.

UConn return a team that will start an unprecedented three preseason All-Americans in Napheesa Collier, Katie Lou Samuelson and Gabby Williams.

They also have added former Kentucky forward Batouly Camara and 6-foot-6 Azura Stevens from Duke, both of whom sat out last season after transferring.

Coach Geno Auriemma says he believes Stevens can score 25 points a game if her teammates get her the ball.

The Huskies open the season Sunday against No. 10 Stanford, having not lost two games in a row since the 1992-93 season, a span of 886 games.

