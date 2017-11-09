UConn women motivated, not dwelling on Final Four loss

UConn comes into the season off a loss, an unusual position after a 111-game winning streak.
The Huskies also are ranked No. 1 in the nation again, not so unusual.
UConn return a team that will start an unprecedented three preseason All-Americans in Napheesa Collier, Katie Lou Samuelson and Gabby Williams.
They also have added former Kentucky forward Batouly Camara and 6-foot-6 Azura Stevens from Duke, both of whom sat out last season after transferring.
Coach Geno Auriemma says he believes Stevens can score 25 points a game if her teammates get her the ball.
The Huskies open the season Sunday against No. 10 Stanford, having not lost two games in a row since the 1992-93 season, a span of 886 games.
