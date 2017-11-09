Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield reopens following serious crash

A two-vehicle crash closed part of the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield on Thursday afternoon. (WFSB)

The Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield has reopened after being closed for a few hours due to a serious crash on Thursday.

The two-vehicle crash involved a tractor-trailer, and happened near the Arrow Road around 1 p.m.

The northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield reopened around 4:30 p.m.

Police said two of the car's occupants were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The truck driver refused medical treatment at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

