Channel 3 to partner on Health Care Heroes Awards

Channel 3 is once again the exclusive television partner of the Hartford Business Journal’s Health Care Heroes Awards.

Channel 3 is once again the exclusive television partner of the Hartford Business Journal’s Health Care Heroes Awards.

According to the Hartford Business Journal website, “the Health Care Heroes Awards identifies outstanding leaders in the health care industry who are the epitome of a 'hero.'"

This event is held each year to recognize the professionals in our state who have made a career out of helping others.

The Health Care Heroes Awards will be held at the Hartford Marriot on Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m.

Channel 3’s own Denise D’Ascenzo will emcee the event.

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.