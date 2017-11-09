Man, woman accused of robbing grocery store in East Granby

Thomas Phillips and Alisha Marie Phillips were arrested for a convenience store robbery in East Granby. (State police)

A man and woman are accused of robbing a convenience store in East Granby on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said they arrested Thomas Phillips, 50, of Windsor and 24-year-old Alisha Marie Phillips of East Windsor for the crime.

Troopers said they responded to a reported armed robbery at the NH Deli and Grocery store on Spoonville Road around 2:15 p.m.

A clerk told state police that she had been robbed by a man with a knife.

Troopers said they learned that the suspect and a female left in a dark-colored pickup truck.

A broadcast was sent out to police in surrounding towns which resulted in a black pickup truck being stopped by a trooper and local officers in Bloomfield.

Thomas Phillips was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, sixth-degree larceny, first-degree robbery and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Alisha Marie Phillips was charged with first-degree criminal attempted robbery and interfering with an officer.

Both are being held on $50,000 bonds and faced a judge in Enfield on Thursday.

