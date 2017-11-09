Falling temperatures and gusty winds to end the week!

11:00 PM UPDATE...

So far, so good! Temperatures are still in the 40s and lower 50s. Rain showers have moved into Northern and Western Connecticut. There is a southerly breeze across most of the state that is holding temperatures up. The cold front won't arrive until the pre-dawn hours and that's when winds will get gusty and temperatures will begin to drop.

Previous Discussion...

THE COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON ON THE WAY!

An arctic cold front will sweep across the state after midnight tonight and that’s when we’ll start to see and feel some big changes. This evening won’t be too bad with temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees. The sky will become mostly cloudy and a few rain showers could develop before midnight. After midnight, a rain or snow shower is possible as the front moves through. Plus, winds will get gusty and temperatures will start to drop in the pre-dawn hours. The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for all of Northern Connecticut in addition to northern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties from late tonight through 6pm tomorrow. Winds could gust to 40-50 mph. That means scattered powers outages are possible. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and 30s by dawn.

A BLAST OF WINTER COLD FRIDAY…

The coldest air of the season will overspread the state tomorrow! Temperatures will not rise much. If fact, they will likely drop throughout the day. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s across most of the state. However, they will drop through the 20s in the Litchfield Hills. The northwesterly wind will remain strong with gusts to 40 mph or higher possible through much of the day. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

You will really need to bundle up Friday evening, especially if you’re going to be outdoors for any length of time, like a Friday night football game. Temperatures will drop through the 20s and wind chills will plunge into the single digits and teens. The bitter wind will diminish later Friday night, but the mercury will bottom out near record levels by dawn Saturday. The record low for November 11th for the Greater Hartford area is 12 degrees, set in 1956. The record low for Bridgeport is 22 degrees, also set in 1956. It could be close!

A NICE, BUT COLD WEEKEND…

With high pressure in place, Saturday will be sunny and cold. A northerly breeze will get your attention, but winds won’t be too strong. Temperatures will only reach the upper 30s and lower 40s across most of the state during the afternoon. Saturday night will be clear, calm, and cold. We are forecasting lows in the teens and lower 20s.

Sunday is looking good. High pressure will keep our weather dry. The sky will be partly sunny and the afternoon hours will be a little more comfortable. High temperatures will range from near 40 in the Litchfield Hills to the mid and upper 40s elsewhere.

NEXT WEEK…

It now looks like a coastal storm will have very little impact on our weather Monday and Tuesday. The storm is expected to remain weak as it passes out to sea to the south of New England. A few showers are possible Monday, but that is about it. Otherwise, we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s to near 50.

Tuesday should be mostly sunny and there will be a brisk northerly breeze. Morning lows will range from 30-35 and afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s can be expected.

Wednesday looks good too. Morning sunshine should give way to increasing cloudiness toward evening and showers could reach Connecticut during the evening hours. Morning lows will be in the 20s and low 30s, and daytime highs should range from 45-50.

Showers will end quickly Thursday morning then we can expect clearing skies as high pressure and dry air takes over. It should be a seasonably cool day with highs around or just over 50 degrees.

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”