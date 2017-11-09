Owner of CT medical facility arrested on drug charges

The owner of Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions was arrested for taking marijuana out of the facility. (WFSB)

One of the owners of a medical marijuana facility in Connecticut has been arrested on drug charges recently.

Police said Andrew Bazzutto, who worked at Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions in Portland, was "diverting" or taking marijuana out of the facility.

The incident has also sparked a state investigation.

The Department of Consumer Protection said they got a tip about this arrest and they are looking into what happened.

Police said Bozzutto was not selling it that he had given some to someone. Either way, police said it’s illegal.

Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions is one of four medical marijuana growers in the state.

Bozzutto was taken into custody for what police call "diverting" marijuana from the growing facility. The specific charges are unclear since the arrest warrant has been sealed.

"We have an ongoing investigation so I can speak to what our ultimate conclusions are at this point,” Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull said.

Seagull said Bozzutto has surrendered his individual license, but the company is still operating. At this point, police said they believe this was an isolated incident. Ray Hassett, who is the attorney for Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions, said they are cooperating with police.

"The company has stringent and comprehensive policies and procedures assuring compliance with all laws regarding production and delivery of CPS products,” Hassett said in a statement to Eyewitness News on Thursday.

The marijuana facilities are required to have tight security and specific information on employees. Department of Consumer Protection officials said they have had very few problems.

"Overall, we are not finding this is an industry where we have significant problems where we are concerned about security or safety, both for patients and the community,” Seagull said.

These facilities are inspected on a regular basis and there are cameras inside the facility. It’s not clear if what happened was captured on those cameras.

Department of Consumer Protection said they will release more information when their investigation is complete.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.