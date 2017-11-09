Crash closes Route 79 in Madison

Route 79 in Madison was still closed Thursday night following a crash that happened earlier in the day.

The crash was reported a little before 5 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Pond View Drive.

The road was closed while crews investigate and repair a utility pole and wires.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported in the crash.

