Cold temps force football players, fans to bundle at games this week

Fans were bundled up at the Wilby vs St. Paul football game on Thursday (WFSB)

It was a cold night on the high school fields on Thursday, but it’ll only get colder this week.

The temperature was hardly unbearable on Thursday night, but coaches said the chill in the air did impact the game between Wilby High School and St. Paul.

Players added extra layers under their jerseys.

“Just as you would a team member, you bundle yourself up and get ready to play as a fan, you got to get ready to watch,” said Mark Davis.

Of course, cheerleaders were also dressed for the weather.

“Usually we just have the skirt and shell on as our uniforms but when it's cold out we just bundle up and layer up,” said Gianna Houle, a St. Paul cheerleader.

“It's definitely harder to keep up the energy. We can't do as many complicated things so it's more just cheering and yelling,” said cheerleader Melissa Lyder.

The truth is the chilly conditions Thursday night were small potatoes to what's coming Friday.

Players, cheerleaders and even fans said they were thanking their lucky stars that their game took place on Thursday and not Friday.

St. Paul’s head football Coach Jude Kelly said he was happy his squad played Thursday night, but only because the team scored a big win.

He said he doesn't worry about the weather and says the coaches and athletes who have to suit up Friday will be just fine, as this is New England after all.

“I only like to control the things I can control and I got nothing to do with the weather,” Kelly said.

