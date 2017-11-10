Andover man seriously hurt in Route 66 Marlborough crash

A serious crash closed a portion of Route 66 in Marlborough. (WFSB)

A serious one-car crash closed a section of Route 66 in Marlborough on Friday morning.

According to state police, the crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. and closed the road between Shepard Drive and Johnson Road. The road has since reopened.

Troopers identified the victim as 29-year-old Andrew Nolette of Andover.

State police said Nolette struck a pole in the area.

Investigators said he lost control while traveling east on Route 66. His vehicle spun around after striking the pole and came to a final rest in the westbound lane.

Nolette was ejected from the vehicle and had to be transported to Hartford Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

Crews were on the scene to help direct traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-465-5400.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-465-5400.

