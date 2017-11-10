Temps drop, winds whip as arctic blast arrives

People can track the storm and stay up-to-date with the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

A blast of arctic air arrives on Friday and already started bringing temperatures down during the morning hours.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s as the day continues.

A wind advisory is in place for Hartford, Litchfield, Tolland and Windham counties until 6 p.m. on Friday.

"That's going to make it feel substantially colder," Haney said. "It's going to feel like it's in the single digits and teens into the night."

Winds could gust between 40 and 50 mph.

That also means scattered power outages are possible.

"You will really need to bundle up Friday evening, especially if you’re going to be outdoors for any length of time, like a Friday night football game," Haney said.

The wind may lessen by late Friday night, but Connecticut could see record cold into Saturday morning.

"The record low for Nov. 11 for the greater Hartford area is 12 degrees, set in 1956," Haney said. "The record low for Bridgeport is 22 degrees, also set in 1956. It could be close!"

Haney said the weekend will be nice, but cold.

"Saturday will be sunny and cold," he said. "A northerly breeze will get your attention, but winds won’t be too strong."

Temperatures will only reach the 30s and low-40s. Ovenight, the state heads back down to the teens and lower 20s.

The weather will get a little more comfortable on Sunday with highs in the 40s.

Then, all eyes are on a storm system for the early part of next week.

"It now looks like a coastal storm will have very little impact on our weather Monday and Tuesday," Haney said. "A few showers are possible Monday, but that is about it. Otherwise, we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s to near 50."

