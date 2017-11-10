Man dies in West Haven crash after being struck by suspect who was fleeing police

A road in West Haven was closed from Thursday night into Friday morning due to a deadly crash.

According to police, it happened on Meloy Road around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday and that the driver responsible for causing it had been trying to elude police.

State police identified the man who was killed as 54-year-old Philip Hunt of Seymour.

The road was closed on Friday morning between Ridge Road and Eileen Road.

Troopers said a Toyota Sienna driven by 45-year-old Robert Kryzkij of East Haven was driving east on Meloy Road when Kryzkij crossed the double yellow line into the westbound lane near the Carlson Road intersection.

Kryzkij collided with the left side of a Scion driven by 35-year-old Angel Torres-Villagran, who had been heading westbound. Torres-Villagran and his passenger, Antonio Pineda, were not hurt.

Kryzkij continued east and hit the front end of a Subaru Outback driven by Hunt.

Both Kryzkij and Hunt were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Hunt was pronounced dead just before midnight.

Troopers said Kryzkij had been trying to flee from Orange police after an earlier crash. Orange police had been trying to perform a traffic stop.

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents is asked to contact state police at 860-779-4917.

