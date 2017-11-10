Folks urged to check furnaces, vehicles ahead of cold weather

With a blast of winter air arriving on Friday, people are being urged to both check their furnaces and make sure their vehicles are prepared.

November is typically the start of a busy season for heating contractors.

The Barney Oil Company said it was out on Thursday responding to calls ahead of the arctic blast.

It recommended that homeowners check their oil tanks once a week and never let the level get below a quarter of a tank.

It also said the furnaces need maintenance checks every year, ideally in September or October because workers can often find common problems before it gets really cold.

AAA said it's also a good idea to check vehicles.

Some people told Channel 3 that's exactly what they've been doing.

"I've never been a big winter guy," said Jason Shealy, who works in New Britain. "I can deal with the snow. It's the cold that gets on your nerves after a while."

AAA said it is getting ready for a busy Friday.

It gets a lot of calls during cold stretches for dead batteries.

AAA said the average battery lasts between 3 and 5 years.

It recommended doing three things to prepare:

Check the vehicle battery

Check the tire pressure

Prepare a winter emergency kit with a charged cell phone, charger, snow brush, scraper, kitty litter for ice, small shove, warning flare, blanket, flashlight with fresh batteries, first aid kit, jumper cables, water and snacks/medicine.

