Route 6 reopens in Bristol following gas leak

Farmington Avenue in Bristol has reopened after briefly closing for a gas leak, according to police.

The leak was reported on Route 6 on Friday morning.

Police said they closed the road around 8:45 a.m. It reopened about a half an hour later.

The closure was between Camp Street and Stafford Avenue.

Eversource was on the scene, along with Bristol police and firefighters.

They said there was no immediate danger to anyone.

There's no word on what caused the leak.

