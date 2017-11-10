Rooftop heater fire reported in Middletown

A rooftop heater fire prompted a response from fire officials in Middletown.

It happened at a business at 705 Middle Street, which is Electrical Wholesalers Inc.

Dispatchers told Channel 3 that part of the roof has come off.

No injuries were reported.

The Westfield Fire Department was said to be on the scene.

The building inspector is also heading there.

There's no word on a cause.

