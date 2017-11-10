Owners, police seek puppy swiped from West Hartford yard

Guinness the dog was stolen from a yard on North Main Street in West Hartford, according to his owners. (Kerry Kearney)

A pilfered puppy has police in West Hartford on the prowl.

Kerry Kearney told Channel 3 that 16-week-old Guinness was snatched around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Guinness was let out in their fenced in yard on North Main Street to go to the bathroom. The curious dog slipped under a hole in the fence when he spotted a man running by.

"Guinness saw the runner and got excited and just slipped his way right under the fence," Kearney said.

Then, Kearney said someone in a black SUV pulled up to the runner. The man asked if the puppy was the runner's and that's when the runner said no.

"The man in the SUV picked up the puppy and drove away," Kearney said.

Kearney described Guinness as a 25-pound Australian shepherd and Siberian husky mix. He has black and brown markings on his paws, floppy ears and a black collar with a blue chewed vet tag that reads "Veterinary Specialists of CT."

Police are investigating and lost dog flyers are now plastered over town.

"I would urge anyone who knows anything to come forward," Kearney said.

Kearney just got Guinness a month ago after she lost her 14 year old dog to cancer. The family said they just want him back.

"We just want him to come home at this point we are scared, nervous, and he's so young," Kearney said. "He's probably super confused."

Channel 3 reached out to West Hartford Police Department. Police told Eyewitness News that they are working with their animal control division on the incident.

