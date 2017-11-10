The wife of the owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Cheshire is set to be deported to Albania next week.

Letter from Blumenthal to ICE director to keep Cheshire woman in US

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is urging that Denada Rondos be given a stay of removal. (WFSB file photo)

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is urging that the wife of the owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Cheshire, be given a stay of removal.

Denada Rondos manages finances at Viron Rondos Osteria restaurant in Cheshire and has lived in the United States since 2002. Viron and Denada Rondos have three young children and say it’s too dangerous for them to live in Albania and that’s why she left in the first place.

However, she is set to be deported to Albania next week.

“While I understand and respect the difficult and important task ICE faces, I cannot understand how deporting Mrs. Rondo would be the best use of ICE’s resources as she does not pose a threat to the U.S. and her community," Blumenthal said in a statement on Friday.

Blumenthal sent a letter to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Field Office Director Christopher Cronen on Friday. Full text of the letter follows:

November 8, 2017

Christopher Cronen

Field Office Director

Department of Homeland Security

Immigration and Customs Enforcement

1000 District Avenue

Burlington, MA 01803

Dear Field Office Director Cronen,

I am writing to you regarding Mrs. Denada Rondos (A096263931), and the application for a Stay of Removal submitted to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration, Hartford office. Mrs. Rondos is scheduled for deportation on November 13, 2017.

According to Mrs. Rondos’ attorney, Erin O’Neil Baker, she filed a Motion to Reopen with the Bureau of Immigration Appeals along with a request for an emergency stay, which I am told is pending. Additionally, Mrs. Rondos is the beneficiary of an approved I-130 application based on her marriage to a U.S. Citizen and has also submitted an I-212 application.

Mrs. Rondos is married to a U.S. citizen and is a mother to three U.S. citizen children, ages 7, 5, and 1 1/2. Mr. Rondos owns a restaurant in Cheshire, Connecticut, named Viron Rondo Osteria, and employ a staff of over 50 people. Mrs. Rondos assists with the bookkeeping and, mostly importantly, cares for their children and household while Mr. Rondo works full days and long nights at the restaurant.

While I understand and respect the difficult and important task ICE faces, I cannot understand how deporting Mrs. Rondo would be the best use of ICE’s resources as she does not pose a threat to the U.S. and her community.

I urge you to consider the positive aspects of Mrs. Rondos’ case and the pending status of her applications and respectfully ask you grant the Stay of Removal application. If you have any questions regarding this request, please contact Jennifer Piazza in my Connecticut office. Thank you for your time and attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Richard Blumenthal

United States Senator

