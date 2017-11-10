Channel 3 says farewell to the crew of the USS Harry S. Truman

The U.S. Navy invited Channel 3 aboard the USS Harry S. Truman to see first-hand the men and women who fight for the country, some of them from Connecticut.

Friday, the final piece to its series aired.

There's action and adventure aboard a ship; however, it can be weeks or months out at sea.

Some crew members have been to Dubai. Bahrain and Croatia.

"It’s an airport, it’s a series of restaurants, it’s an engineering plant," listed Capt. Nick Dienna, USS Harry S. Truman.

The ship is a floating fortress and a massive display of military might.

"But most importantly, it’s a symbol of U.S. national power and prestige and the values that we hold very dear as Americans," Dienna said.

Honor, courage and commitment are the values instilled in the crew.

“On the ship, I am the Ship Secretary," said Ens. Roberto Duarte. "I work directly for the Captain along with running the administrative division.”

Duarte has been in the Navy for 13 years.

“For me I was the first one in my family to join the military," he said.

Out of Bridgeport, Duarte said he's been given opportunities he couldn't find elsewhere.

"Through all my adolescent years in Connecticut I made a lot of friends and from there on I joined into the Navy," he said. “Coming from what I came from and being able to see what I’ve seen, it’s been a phenomenal ride so far.”

Bianca Harriot of New Haven has spent two years in the Navy.

"I went to school in Naugatuck, CT, then I moved to Waterbury and my family lives in New Haven and New Britain,” she said.

At age 24, she now works for the commanding officer in administration.

“I kind of wanted to do something that would set me apart from everything and help me build others up," she said.

Over a 24 hour period, Channel 3 experienced the crew's teamwork and how it's built every day.

"So right now we’re doing a FOD walk down, this is where they call crews to the deck and they walk from bow to stern looking for any 'foreign object debris' that would cause some foreign object damage," Dienna said. "And it’s really important because anything that gets into these jets can cause a lot of damage.”

It can be tough work and long hours.

The crew said they do it for their families.

“I would love to say hello to my mother Sue because I know she’ll die when she see’s this. So hi mom," said PO2 Matthew Cascella.

“I have my mom, my dad, my step mom, my step dad, my brothers," Harriot said. “I love them, I miss them and I can’t wait to see them soon.”

They do it for their friends.

"I just want to say I love you mom, thank you for giving me such a great opportunity in life," said AA Jordan Cobin of Milford. "Shout out to Platt Tech High School that’s where I went to in Milford, CT.”

They also do it for all Americans.

"We do what we do for you guys," said LCDR Alex Torres of Meriden. "I will see you guys soon. Never lose the faith, and stay strong over in the Silver City over there in Meriden."

"The buck stops here" was the phrase popularized by President Harry Truman.

Now it's the motto of the ship bearing his name.

The crew said it has meaning for them and allows them to make decisions and accept responsibility so others may have the freedom that's deserved.

“Can’t wait to go back home and spend some time for Christmas and get to see you guys again," Duarte said.

"[I want to] thank my mom, my dad, my brothers and sisters, the Keegan family, and again the entIre Connecticut community," said LTJG Brian Fritz."The support you guys have shown me over the last seven years has been huge and I can’t thank you enough. It allows me to wake up day in and day out and helps support the mission that the USS Harry S. Truman is involved with around the world.”

The work about the vessel continues.

