Shelton police seek driver after car takes out pole, damages fire hydrant

Police in Shelton are looking for whoever was behind the wheel of a car that struck a utility pole with a transformer and a fire hydrant back on Nov. 5.

It happened in the area of the Poplar and Suren drives around 6 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene and found the pole down across the street. Its transformer, which contained PCB material, was also down across Poplar Drive.

They saw that the hydrant had been struck.

Investigators determined the driver had been driving a 2002-2003 Jeep Liberty.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Shelton police at 203-924-1544.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.