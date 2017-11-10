Cheshire mother of 3 set to be deported

The wife of the owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Cheshire is set to be deported to Albania next week.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is urging that the wife of the owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Cheshire, be given a stay of removal.

Letter from Blumenthal to ICE director to keep Cheshire woman in US

Members of the Connecticut Congressional Delegation are "standing with" the wife of the owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Cheshire, who is set to be deported to Albania next week.

Denada Rondos manages finances at Viron Rondos Osteria restaurant in Cheshire and has lived in the United States since 2002.

Viron and Denada Rondos have three young children and said it’s too dangerous for them to live in Albania and that’s why she left in the first place.

"I worked as hard as I could to take this opportunity that was given to me by coming to America," Denada Rondos previously told Eyewitness News.

Denada Rondos, who is now 32 years old, admits that she entered the United States with an altered passport, which had her picture on it and someone else’s information.

Rondos met her future husband Viron Rondos in New York when they were working at a restaurant. They were married in 2008. When she was married, she filed immigration paperwork and it was approved in 2013.

“We thought the criminals would be deported,” Viron Rondos said.

In 2007, Denada Rondos received a deportation order from the Immigration Court in New York. The country of Albania was determined to not be as dangerous anymore.

“All I did is work, no criminal record. I have done nothing wrong but try to have a better life for me and my family,” Denada Rondos said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday.

"Denada Markaj, aka Denada Rondos, an unlawfully present citizen of Albania was ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2009, a decision that was subsequently upheld after an appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals. In an exercise of discretion, ICE has allowed Mrs. Rondos to remain free from custody with periodic reporting requirements. The agency will continue to closely monitor her case to ensure her departure in compliance with her final order of removal," ICE said in a statement on Friday.

Denada Rondos was last denied a stay on Sept. 13. About a month ago, Denada Rondos had a GPS device put on her foot and was given one month before she needed to leave the country by Monday. She and her three small children will head back to Albania on a plane on Monday night.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is urging that Denada Rondos be given a stay of removal.

“While I understand and respect the difficult and important task ICE faces, I cannot understand how deporting Mrs. Rondo would be the best use of ICE’s resources as she does not pose a threat to the U.S. and her community," Blumenthal said in a statement on Friday.

Erin O'Neil-Baker, who is the attorney for Denada Rondos, said there may be some hope because her husband is an American citizen. Denada Rondos may be granted an immigration pardon.

"They are strong people," O'Neil-Baker said. "Everyone speaks highly of them but they are falling apart."

Blumenthal sent a letter to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Field Office Director Christopher Cronen on Friday.

"I urge you to consider the positive aspects of Mrs. Rondos’ case and the pending status of her applications and respectfully ask you grant the Stay of Removal application," Blumenthal said in the letter on Friday.

To read the full letter, click here.

“Her husband Viron works twelve hours a day to put food on the table for the family, not to mention establishing a small business and providing jobs for people in my hometown of Cheshire. There’s a reason why the Rondos family has received dozens of letters supporting their request to let Denada stay in this country: they work hard, they give back to their community, and they share the values we hold dear in Connecticut," Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty said in a statement on Thursday.

Esty said Denada Rondos takes care her three children, a home, and the books for a family-owned restaurant.

"We should be welcoming people like Denada into our country with open arms, not throwing them out to face an uncertain future in a dangerous region. There are four days left until Denada is forced to leave this country – four days. I cannot imagine the pain and uncertainty her family is feeling right now. My heart breaks at the thought of her children waking up each morning not knowing how long they’ll have with their mother. I want them to know this: Connecticut stands with you. We stand with you, we hear you, and we join you in calling for ICE to grant you a stay of removal so that you can make your case in court," Esty said.

