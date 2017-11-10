Veterans’ Day Parade in Hartford to go on this weekend

The Connecticut Veterans Parade in Hartford will not step off this year, due to financial reasons.

CT Veterans Parade in Hartford 'not planned' for this year

Ken Large is leading an effort to have a Veterans’ Day Parade in Hartford on Saturday morning. (WFSB)

A 69-year-old man from Griswold is leading an effort to have a Veterans’ Day Parade in Hartford on Saturday morning.

The parade had been canceled by the usual organizers due to difficulty raising money.

Last year’s event had more than 3,000 participants. This year the turnout is uncertain.

"When I heard that the Hartford parade had been canceled I was immediately appalled actually and I said I would walk down the middle of the street with a flag and invited other people to join me,” event organizer Ken Large said.

Large took to Facebook and made a post about the parade.

"Within five minutes of posting the story on Facebook I had a hundred responses and quite a few shares,” Large said. “So, I don't know whether we will have fifty people or 100."

The non-profit Connecticut Veterans Fund had coordinated the parade since 2000, but this year had difficulty raising money and announced canceling it in August. The parade was costing about $100,000 mostly funded by corporate sponsors.

"Apparently, everybody just gave up on it this year,” Large said.

Large went to the city of Hartford and was granted special event permit.

"I have children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and I want them to understand respect and honor our veterans,” Large said.

Large comes from a long line of family that served in the military.

"My dad was a Veteran. He enlisted right out of High School, he served on Blimps and his last service was on the USS Ticonderoga and it was actually kamikazed by the Japanese,” Large said. "He was one of my heroes."

But, Large said he also understands the sacrifice others have made for him.

"I had three high school friends killed in Vietnam, one was my sister's fiancé,” Large said.

His grand-daughter is now a nurse in the United State Army. Large said it’s his turn to try to serve and honor those who serve him.

"It's and open procession, anybody that wants to come and show their kids or their grandkids the importance of honoring our Veterans, anybody that wants to walk with us, anybody that wants to stand on the side and watch you're more than welcome,” Large said.

They will be meeting at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Soldiers Arch for a wreath laying and then walking from the corner of Trinity and Elm around noon and an open house at the State Armory around 1 p.m. If you can make it out, your support would be greatly appreciated.

