No longer free soda for everyone at Lake Compounce

Lake Compounce said all customers will not be given free soda. (WFSB file photo)

Lake Compounce announced on Friday that they will no longer offer free Pepsi fountain products to all their park goers.

However, the announcement said all Diamond and Platinum season pass holders will continue to receive free Pepsi fountain products.

Lake Compounce is the oldest continuously operating amusement park in North America. The park will celebrate its 172nd season next year.

Lake Compounce is offering the following Black Friday deals:

2018 Platinum Season Pass – $59.99

2018 Diamond Season Pass – $89.99

4 pack of 2018 Diamond Season Passes – $80 each includes parking

2018 All Season Dining Pass – $79.99

