PD: 11-year-old attacked by pit bull in New Haven

An 11-year-old child was "mauled" by an unleashed pit bull in New Haven on Friday morning, police said.

The unidentified child suffered "significant but not life-threatening" injuries in the residential area of Lexington Avenue around 10:40 a.m., according to police.

Police said the child was playing in a driveway when the pit bull attacked the 11-year-old. Police said a "passerby was able to separate the dog from its victim." The passerby jumped on the dog and secured it until police arrived on the scene.

The child was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department for treatment, according to police. The child is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

The dog was taken to New Haven Police Department Animal Shelter where police said the animal was quarantined.

Neighbors told Channel 3 that they've seen a pit bull roaming Lexington Avenue unleashed. They don't know if this was the same dog, but it was a concern then and obviously a concern now that an attack happened.

"When I see the dogs unleashed of course, I don't want my kids outside. Some of the dogs are quite big that are unleashed," neighbor Sarah Kwan said. "Mostly, it's people with dogs on leashes but every so often we get this grey pit bull that wanders around here without an owner."

The location of the owner of the dog was unknown at this time. Once located, the owner could face charges.

