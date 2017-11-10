A weekend of record or near record cold!

NEAR RECORD COLD EARLY!

So far, temperatures have been in the upper-teens and lower 20s this morning, with a few more hours of opportunity to cool down further. At current time, Bradley is at 21 degrees; Bridgeport is at 24 degrees. The record low for November 11th for the Greater Hartford area is 12 degrees, set in 1956. The record low for Bridgeport is 22 degrees, also set in 1956.

FEELING LIKE DECEMBER THIS WEEKEND

Today be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. However, temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees; 40 degrees is the normal high for the middle of December! Highs will range from the mid to upper 30s across most of the state to the lower 40s closer to the coast. High pressure will be centered to the west of New England in the morning and that means there will be a brisk northerly breeze for part of the day. The wind should become very light during the afternoon and evening as high pressure moves directly over the region.

Record cold seems tenable Saturday night if the sky remains clear or even partly cloudy. The existing record lows for November 12th are not impressive. The record for the Greater Hartford Area is 20 degrees, set in 1976 and the record for Bridgeport is 28 degrees, set 4 years ago, in 2013.

Sunday won’t be exactly warm, but it will feel a little better. That’s good news if you have plans to rake up some of those leaves that blew around I the recent wind. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 40s elsewhere. The sky will be partly sunny and winds will be light. A developing ocean flow could spread more clouds into the state before the day is over.

NEXT WEEK

A coastal storm will have very little impact on our weather on Monday. The storm is expected to remain weak as it passes out to sea to the south of New England. It could brush Connecticut with a few showers, but that is about it. Otherwise, we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s to near 50.

Tuesday should be mostly sunny and there will be a brisk northerly breeze. Morning lows will range from 30-35 and afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s can be expected.

Wednesday looks good too. Morning sunshine may give way to a cloudier sky toward sunset. Morning lows will be in the 20s and low 30s, and daytime highs should range from 45-50. A weak disturbance will spread scattered rain and snow showers into the state Wednesday night.

Rain and snow showers will end Thursday morning then we can expect clearing skies as high pressure and dry air takes over. It should be a seasonably cool day with highs around or just over 50 degrees.

A more significant storm system could approach New England on Friday and rain is expected to move into the state at some point. For now, it looks like the atmosphere will be too warm for snow, but we must keep in mind the storm is still a week away. We are forecasting highs in the lower 50s for Friday afternoon.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

