Record cold possible again tonight!

RECORD COLD THIS MORNING

Parts of Connecticut experienced a record cold morning. With a low or 22 degrees early today, the record low Bridgeport of 22 degrees, also set in 1956, was achieved again.

FEELING LIKE DECEMBER TONIGHT AND TOMORROW

Cold again tonight

Get ready for more cold tonight. Record cold seems tenable Saturday night if the sky remains clear or even partly cloudy. A thin veil of cloud cover, however, may come into the state full-force from the Ohio Valley, which may limit the cooling that would have otherwise occurred. The existing record lows for November 12th are not a scold as today’s. The record for the Greater Hartford Area is 20 degrees, set in 1976 and the record for Bridgeport is 28 degrees, set in 2013.

Not as cold tomorrow

Although tomorrow won’t be “warm” by any stretch of the imagination, it will feel a little better than today. In addition, the wind will be lighter. Both of those factors, are good news if you have plans to rake up some of those leaves that blew around in the recent wind. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 40s elsewhere. The sky will be variably cloudy, courtesy of high clouds continuing to stream into the region from the west and – perhaps – a few ocean-generated lower-altitude clouds, as well.

NEXT WEEK

We may have a few sprinkles – or even a little light snow -- Monday. A coastal storm will come close Monday afternoon. Most model runs have suggested that this system will do no more than to bring clouds and the slightest risk of a sprinkle or light rain shower. A few runs of one of the shorter-range American models, however, are suggesting that enough cold air aloft and moisture may be present to bring a period of light precipitation, with snow possible in the higher terrain of inland Connecticut. If this scenario were to play out, accumulations would be light, if any were to occur at all. Either way, the storm responsible is expected to remain weak as it passes out to sea to the south of New England. For the clear majority of the day, we should expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.

Tuesday another brisk day. As high pressure remains anchored to the north, a flow may develop out of the east or northeast. Should this flow develop, a mainly sunny sky may turn periodically cloudy due to oceanic clouds. Morning lows will range from 30-35 and afternoon highs will reach into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday will be like Tuesday. Morning sunshine may give way to a cloudier sky toward sunset. Morning lows will be in the 20s and low 30s, and daytime highs should range from 45-50. A weak disturbance will spread scattered rain and snow showers into the state Wednesday night.

Rain and snow showers will end Thursday morning then we can expect clearing skies as high pressure and dry air takes over. It should be a seasonably cool day with highs around or just over 50 degrees.

Wet weather is possible by late Friday. A more significant storm system will approach New England Friday and rain is expected to move into the state by mid-afternoon. For now, it looks like the atmosphere will be too warm for snow, but we must keep in mind the storm is still a week away; we are forecasting highs in the lower 50s for Friday afternoon. The storm will exit Saturday after dumping more rain on the state in the morning. A windy afternoon will follow as the sky clears.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

