Proposed shopping center in East Hartford 'suspended' due to 'financing issues'

A new shopping center is coming to East Hartford after an announcement from the city's mayor on Wednesday.

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new outdoor shopping center in East Hartford was held on Thursday morning.

The developer of a proposed shopping center in East Harford has suspended the project due to "financing issues." (WFSB file photo)

The developer of a proposed shopping center in East Hartford has suspended the project due to "financing issues."

United Technologies Corporation and Horizon Group Properties were slated to build a 280,000 square-foot outlet center at the Rentschler Field property. However, developer Horizon Group Properties said the project has been "suspended" and it did not state if construction would start.

“We regret that Horizon Group Properties appears to have suspended its outlet center project due to financing issues. We are disappointed for the Town of East Hartford, which has been a strong partner and wonderful home to thousands of UTC and Pratt & Whitney employees for decades," Bradford Drazen, who is the associate director of public relations and communications at United Technologies Corporation, said in a statement on Friday.

The project was expected to generate an estimated $223 million in state taxes over the next 20 years and create thousands of jobs.

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new outdoor shopping center was held last month. The shops were scheduled to open in about a year.

