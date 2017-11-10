Some residential halls 'impacted' on QU Campus due to 'transformer issue'

Some residential buildings have been "impacted" on the campus of Quinnipiac University in Hamden on Friday evening, due to a transformer issue.

A power outage caused smoke in the buildings on the Mount Carmel Campus around 7:30 p.m.

There was no word on injuries.

United Illuminating crews were called to the scene to investigate the issue as well as Hamden firefighters.

