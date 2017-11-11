Over six families displaced in New Haven house fire

The New Haven Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Howard Avenue around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The New Haven Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 425 Howard Avenue that displaced families around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Fire officials said the fire started in an abandoned home and quickly spread to two other surrounding homes.

Assistant Fire Chief of New Haven, Orlando Marcano, said "the fire was a heavy-volume fire" and that "the building will be collapsed and torn down today."

Eyewitness News talked to neighborhood resident, Daisy Fontanez, who saw the fire unfold right before her own eyes.

"There were a lot of flames and then the house in the middle was abandoned, however, that was the house that was on fire, and both houses then were on fire as well, the third floor on both sides," described Fontanez.

Firefighters said there were no injuries and that 21 adults and five children were displaced due to the fire.

Officials said that between the fire, water, and smoke damage that the two surrounding homes are considered "unlivable."

New Haven resident Fanny Pallo, who was displaced from the fire, said she was in shock about what happened.

"I feel bad because we don't know what is going to happen," said Pallo. "I feel depressed, sad, and mad at the same time because almost everything is lost."

Fontanez said she felt bad for the families that were displaced and that "her heart goes out to her neighbors."

"It's sad to know that when you see them daily and they knowing they just lost their house," said Fontanez. "I am just hoping that they will do well."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.