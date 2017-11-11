Fire crews respond to restaurant fire in New London

Fire crews responded to a fire at a Taco Bell on Colman Street in New London around 5:11 a.m. Saturday morning. (Photo Courtesy of @EPawlak).

The New London Fire Department said they responded to reports of a fire at a Taco Bell on 404 Colman Street around 5:11 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The New London Fire Department also received mutual aid assistance from the Waterford Fire Departments, the SUBASE FAST Team, the Mohegan FAST Team, Groton Ambulance, and Eversource electric and gas crews.

Firefighters said there were no injuries and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the New London Fire Marshal's office.

