Taco Bell in New London closed after fire

A Taco Bell in New London was closed on Saturday after a pre-dawn fire.

First responders were called to a restaurant fire at 404 Coleman St. around 5 a.m. Upon arrival, flames were coming through the roof, with heavy smoke conditions inside the empty restaurant.

The New London Fire Department also received mutual aid assistance from the Waterford Fire Departments, the SUBASE FAST Team, the Mohegan FAST Team, Groton Ambulance, and Eversource electric and gas crews.

The New London Fire Department said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the New London Fire Marshal's office.

