Veteran's Day deals

Veterans and active duty members should take advantage of these great deals!

America celebrates Veteran's Day on November 11th so we can honor the numerous men and women that have served and who currently serve our country.

Various restaurants across the country will offer free and discounted items to any person with a valid military ID.

For a list of local and national deals, click here.

To view a list of year-round military discounts, click here.

Here are some local deals that Veterans or active personell can take advantage of:

Chimirri's Italian Pastry Shoppe in Wethersfield will offer free coffee and slices of original Hartford Cream Pie and Limoncello Mascarpone to all veterans, active military and first responders.

Sport Clips in Manchester, Plainville, and Avon will offer free haircuts to all retired and active veterans

Texas Roadhouse in Manchester, West Haven, Waterbury, New London, and Danbury will offer a free lunch to all veterans and active duty members. You can choose from one of ten entrees plus two sides and a drink.

Fred's Car Wash in Southport, Norwalk, and Watertown will offer free car washes to veterans and active duty members.

American Family Care will offer free flu shots to veterans and active duty members.

Columbia Dental in Rocky Hill will offer veterans a free dental cleaning and check-up.

Dunkin' Donuts across the state will offer veterans and active duty members a free donut of their choice.

