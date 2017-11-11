There are so many great events happening statewide on Veteran's Day on November 11th with so many different things to choose from.

Here is a list of some local Veteran’s Day events happening:

The Tri-Town Veterans Day Parade is taking place in Deep River, for more information, click here.

The town of Berlin will hold a Veteran's Day Ceremony, for more information, click here.

The town of Suffield will hold a Veteran's Day tribute, for more information, click here.

The town of Avon will hold a Veteran's Day Ceremony, for more information, click here.

The Hartford Police Military Veteran's Association will be holding the first annual, Officer's Ball, for more information, click here.

The acting commissioner of the Department of Veteran's Affairs for CT, Thomas Saadi will be attending many events in Rocky Hill, including a wreath laying ceremony at the State Veterans Cemetery and an event at the Department of Veteran Affairs in Rocky Hill.

