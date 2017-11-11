Veteran's Day events

Andy Sandness didn’t have a face for almost ten years. That is, until Lilly Ross agreed to donate her deceased husband’s face to him. Now, the two have finally met in a tear-filled reunion.More >
The wife of the owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Cheshire is set to be deported to Albania next week.More >
A 16-year-old boy is facing charges of aggravated murder in connection with the deaths of three members of his foster family in Roseburg.More >
The New London Fire Department said they responded to reports of a fire at a Taco Bell on 404 Colman Street around 5:11 a.m. on Saturday morning.More >
Lake Compounce announced on Friday that they will no longer offer free Pepsi fountain products to all their park goers.More >
Anthony DeBenedet was located in Jay, Maine on Friday afternoon, according to Milford police. (Milford police)More >
Nutty Buddy. Honey Buns. Oatmeal Creme Pies. Christmas Tree Cakes. All four classics of Little Debbie’s snack cake lineup are on the chopping block, apparently.More >
We're just over halfway through the biggest shopping day on the planet and it's already set a new record -- no, it's not Black Friday.More >
A pilfered puppy has police in West Hartford on the prowl.More >
This is a great gift idea for that dog lover in your life: matching pajamas for them and their furry companion.More >
