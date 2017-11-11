Stratford woman charged with DWI in wrong-way crash on Route 8

40-year-old Jessical Carrafiello of Stratford was charged with DWI after she drove the wrong-way on the Route 8 highway and struck a vehicle in a head-on collision. (Photo Courtesy of Derby Police Department.)

Derby Police said 40-year-old Jessica Carrafiello of Stratford was charged with DUI after she drove the wrong-way on the Route 8 highway and struck a vehicle in a head-on collision around 10:00 p.m. on Friday night.

Police said the vehicle who was hit was traveling on Route 8 Southbound by Exit 18 when Carrafiello was driving the wrong-way on the same highway.

The driver of the other vehicle attempted to swerve to avoid Carrafiello's vehicle but was struck in a head-on collision.

The driver that was hit was transported to Saint Vincent Medical Center in Shelton where the driver only suffered minor injuries.

Police said Carrafiello was arrested for failure to stay in established lane, driving the wrong way on the highway, and for DWI.

Carrafiello is scheduled to appear in court in Derby Superior Court GA #5 on November 27th.

