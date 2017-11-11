Two children, 3 adults injured in crash on West Street in Southington

Crews are on scene of a crash on West Street in Southington. (WFSB)

Two children, and 3 adults suffered injuries following a crash on the Southington and Bristol line on Saturday.

Southington and Fire crews responded to a 2-car crash on West Street near ESPN at about 3 p.m.

A 5-year-old and 1-year-old child were taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for injuries suffered in the crash. Police said the 5-year-old child is in critical condition, whereas the 1-year-old child is in stable condition.

Police said a car, driven by 21-year-old Stephanie Matos was traveling southbound, with the two children in the car, when it appeared to have lost control and spun around backwards striking the second car, driven by 61-year-old Robert Warner, who was traveling northbound.

Matos was taken to St. Francis Hospital with possible serious injuries, police said, and Warner and his passenger were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This collision is being investigated by the Southington Police Department Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with information regarding this collision please contact Officer Ryan Lair #245 by phone at (860) 378-1623 or 860-621-0101 or by Email at rlair@southingtonpolice.org.

