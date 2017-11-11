Multiple crews battle heavy fire at a barn in Salisbury (Norfolk Fire Department)

More than a dozen units from surrounding towns were called in to battle a large fire at a barn in Salisbury, said fire officials.

The fire was contained to the barn on Red Mountain Rd on Saturday morning.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

The fire department is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

