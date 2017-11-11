Crews in Hamden help lost hiker

Crews were called to Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden for reports of a lost hiker on Saturday.

The hiker was reported to be missing on Saturday at about 6 p.m.

Crews contacted the hiker and are guiding the person out the woods safely.

Contact made with lost person. No injuries, guiding them out now. #Hamden @CTStateParks https://t.co/U6dVbztA8O — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) November 11, 2017

No injuries were reported.

