Crews in Hamden help lost hiker

Crews were called to Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden for reports of a lost hiker on Saturday.

The hiker was reported to be missing on Saturday at about 6 p.m.

Crews contacted the hiker and are guiding the person out the woods safely.

No injuries were reported.

