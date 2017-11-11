Family seeks justice for Middletown man killed in hit and run

Two children, and 3 adults suffered injuries following a crash on the Southington and Bristol line on Saturday.More >
Courtney Stensrud and her husband call their fun-loving, spunky daughter a miracle. The now 3-year-old girl was born at just 21 weeks and four days gestation.
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.
Police captured a big African cat, resembling a cheetah, running loose through the streets of a Pennsylvania city.
Police say a 3-year-old shot and killed a 1-year-old sister in Tennessee after a man placed the younger sibling in a bed with his gun.
One week after a man was struck on the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown by a fleeing car and killed, family and friends of his gathered to reclaim the spot and confront their pain.
The wife of the owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Cheshire is set to be deported to Albania next week.
Donald Trump sarcastically responded Sunday morning to insults issued by North Korea that described the US President as a "destroyer" who "begged for nuclear war" during his tour of Asia.
Andy Sandness didn't have a face for almost ten years. That is, until Lilly Ross agreed to donate her deceased husband's face to him. Now, the two have finally met in a tear-filled reunion.
Anthony DeBenedet was located in Jay, Maine on Friday afternoon, according to Milford police. (Milford police)
