Family seeks justice for Middletown man killed in hit and run

One week after a man was struck on the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown by a fleeing car and killed, family and friends of his gathered to reclaim the spot and confront their pain. (WFSB)

One week after a man was struck on the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown by a fleeing car and killed, family and friends of his gathered to reclaim the spot and confront their pain.

Police said 22-year-old Daquan Moore was struck from behind by a car that, police said, was involved in a race on the bridge on Saturday, November 4th, at 11 p.m. Both drivers sped off, and police said they are working to arrest those responsible.

“I had to cross that bridge and it’s hard,” described Moore’s cousin, Temeka Moore. “His name is ‘Chubby’ to everybody. He was loved by everybody.”

Dozens gathered by the entrance of the bridge on the Portland side, to walk along the sidewalks, past where Moore was struck.

“He was a lovable person. He had the most wonderful spirit, kind-minded. He was a wonderful person,” described Moore’s mother, Ms. Wilma Moore.

Police said one of the cars that was involved in the incident, described as a white 2001 Audi A4 with heavy front end damage, has been turned over to the police. The owner of the Audi has retained a lawyer, police said.

Ms. Moore told Eyewitness News that she wants justice for her son.

“It wouldn’t have been so bad if he would’ve just stopped, but he didn’t. He kept right on going,” said Ms. Moore.

Detectives are investigating to determine the driver and possible passengers involved in the incident.

“Nobody has stepped up to the wrongdoing that they have done to him,” said Temeka Moore. “They have taken a life very young and somebody needs to be held accountable.”

Middletown and Portland Police Departments are urging witnesses and those with information to contact either department.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.